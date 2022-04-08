Morningstar Investment Services LLC Buys 3,079 Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Nomura were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura during the second quarter worth about $235,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nomura by 6.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,989,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,709,000 after purchasing an additional 234,268 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Nomura by 9.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Nomura by 13.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 24,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nomura stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.55. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $5.65.

Nomura ( NYSE:NMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Nomura had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Nomura in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nomura currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

