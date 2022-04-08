Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $477,000 Stock Holdings in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 29,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 13.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9.50 to CHF 7.90 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Credit Suisse Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

Shares of Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $7.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.38 and a 200-day moving average of $9.41. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $11.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.29. Credit Suisse Group had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

