Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $897,000 Stock Holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Graham by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 477,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,560,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP grew its stake in Graham by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 155,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,769,000 after buying an additional 27,718 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Graham by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,314,000 after buying an additional 22,449 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Graham by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,458,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Graham by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,737,000 after purchasing an additional 9,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GHC opened at $601.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.11. Graham Holdings has a 12-month low of $547.75 and a 12-month high of $685.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $594.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $595.18.

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $862.93 million during the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 7.64%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.58 per share. This represents a $6.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. Graham’s payout ratio is presently 8.97%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graham in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

