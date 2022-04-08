Morningstar Investment Services LLC Raises Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 10.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,283,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,541 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,587,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,678,000 after acquiring an additional 652,709 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.9% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,251,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,949,000 after acquiring an additional 54,660 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,986,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,895,000 after acquiring an additional 73,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 18.5% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,073,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,534,000 after acquiring an additional 479,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TAP opened at $50.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.93. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $42.46 and a one year high of $61.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.18.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 32.83%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TAP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

