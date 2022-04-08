Morningstar Investment Services LLC Takes $302,000 Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $62.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.01 and a 200-day moving average of $63.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $57.63 and a one year high of $69.47. The stock has a market cap of $87.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.05%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

