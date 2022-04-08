Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) and SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Financial Review

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) and Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares SeaSpine and Motus GI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaSpine -28.39% -21.26% -17.33% Motus GI -4,867.77% -83.71% -43.92%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for SeaSpine and Motus GI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SeaSpine 0 0 6 0 3.00 Motus GI 0 0 4 0 3.00

SeaSpine presently has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 205.48%. Motus GI has a consensus target price of $1.63, suggesting a potential upside of 394.95%. Given Motus GI’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Motus GI is more favorable than SeaSpine.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SeaSpine and Motus GI’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeaSpine $191.45 million 2.14 -$54.35 million ($1.62) -6.87 Motus GI $390,000.00 40.85 -$19.03 million ($0.55) -0.60

Motus GI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SeaSpine. SeaSpine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Motus GI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.2% of SeaSpine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.4% of Motus GI shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of SeaSpine shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Motus GI shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

SeaSpine has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Motus GI has a beta of 2.4, suggesting that its stock price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SeaSpine beats Motus GI on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

SeaSpine Company Profile (Get Rating)

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine. The company's orthobiologics products include demineralized bone matrix (DBM), collagen ceramic matrices, demineralized cancellous allograft bone products, and synthetic bone void fillers to improve bone fusion rates in a range of orthopedic surgeries, including spine, hip, and extremities procedures. It also offers orthobiologics products in various forms, such as fibers, putties, pastes, strips, and DBM. In addition, the company offers implant products for spinal decompression, alignment, stabilization, and image-guided surgical solutions, as well as a surgical navigation system used to facilitate fusion in degenerative, minimally invasive, and complex spinal deformity procedures throughout the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical regions of the spine. SeaSpine Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Motus GI Company Profile (Get Rating)

Motus GI Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

