MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MSM. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.71.

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $83.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.37. MSC Industrial Direct has a one year low of $74.20 and a one year high of $96.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.06.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $1,275,032.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 31,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $2,720,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 401.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 71.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

