Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $39.90, but opened at $40.98. Murphy Oil shares last traded at $40.36, with a volume of 18,528 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently -120.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.44 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.36 and a 200-day moving average of $30.77.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.61 million. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 123.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Murphy Oil news, EVP Eric M. Hambly sold 2,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $94,182.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John B. Gardner sold 1,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $72,444.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,935 shares of company stock worth $2,610,517 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MUR. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

