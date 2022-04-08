Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Myomo, Inc. is a commercial stage medical robotics company. It offers expanded mobility which suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis. The company develops and markets the MyoPro(R) product line of lightweight, non-invasive, powered arm braces to restore function in the paralyzed or weakened arms and hands of individuals. Myomo, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge,Massachusetts. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MYO. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Myomo in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Myomo from $34.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of MYO opened at $3.66 on Tuesday. Myomo has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $14.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.03). Myomo had a negative net margin of 74.85% and a negative return on equity of 71.00%. Analysts anticipate that Myomo will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Myomo by 326.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Myomo by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Myomo in the third quarter worth about $122,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Myomo by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Myomo by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Myomo Company Profile

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

