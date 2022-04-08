Myriad (XMY) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $808.00

Myriad (XMY) traded up 20% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One Myriad coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Myriad has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. Myriad has a market cap of $874,010.61 and $808.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Myriad Profile

Myriad is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,820,071,500 coins. The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Myriad Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

