Nanobiotix S.A. Forecasted to Earn FY2026 Earnings of ($2.97) Per Share (NASDAQ:NBTX)

Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nanobiotix in a research report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Codrington forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.97) per share for the year.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of Nanobiotix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of NBTX opened at $6.87 on Friday. Nanobiotix has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.84.

Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer. The company develops NanoXray products to help patients receiving radiotherapy by enhancing the effect of radiotherapy within tumor cells without increasing the dose to surrounding healthy tissues.

