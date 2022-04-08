NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
NNVC opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.87. NanoViricides has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $7.86.
About NanoViricides (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NanoViricides (NNVC)
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Salesforce Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Compelling Commodity Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutions Like The Fit Of Levi Strauss & Co.
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for NanoViricides Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoViricides and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.