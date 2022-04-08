Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $58.66

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $58.66 and traded as low as $51.41. Nathan’s Famous shares last traded at $51.41, with a volume of 13,308 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nathan’s Famous in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $211.55 million, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.66.

Nathan’s Famous ( NASDAQ:NATH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.91 million during the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a net margin of 12.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.28%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Nathan’s Famous’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Nathan’s Famous’s payout ratio is presently 54.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 374.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 115.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 205.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.38% of the company’s stock.

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile (NASDAQ:NATH)

Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast-food units. It is involved in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.

