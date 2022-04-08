National Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,140 Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coliseum Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.4% in the third quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 8,902,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,624,000 after acquiring an additional 38,781 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,491,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,356,000 after acquiring an additional 67,619 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,221,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,399,000 after acquiring an additional 553,412 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 446.1% in the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 3,050,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,769 shares during the period. Finally, Dendur Capital LP increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 147.5% during the third quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 2,562,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,593,000 after buying an additional 1,527,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLDR. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.42.

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $59.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.18. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 2.27. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.24 and a 52-week high of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The business’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Builders FirstSource (Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

