National Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Air Lease by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,940,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,686,000 after purchasing an additional 86,620 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,929,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,271,000 after acquiring an additional 30,837 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Air Lease by 2.5% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,941,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,386,000 after acquiring an additional 46,843 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Air Lease by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,328,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Air Lease by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,268,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,913,000 after purchasing an additional 167,193 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on AL shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $42.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Air Lease Co. has a 52-week low of $33.41 and a 52-week high of $50.99. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.97.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.41. Air Lease had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $597.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.79%.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

