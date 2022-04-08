National Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 2,922 VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,922 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of VMware by 2.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,729 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VMware by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of VMware by 1.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of VMware by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,394 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of VMware by 53.6% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 281 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $873,090.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,088 shares of company stock valued at $5,572,043. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:VMW opened at $111.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.57 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.46.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. VMware had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

VMW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on VMware from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. FBN Securities lowered their target price on VMware from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Macquarie initiated coverage on VMware in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on VMware from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cross Research lowered their target price on VMware from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.77.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

