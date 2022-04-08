National Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,671 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 649,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,263,000 after buying an additional 10,325 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,584,000. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,764,000. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,181,000. Finally, Brewster Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,116,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $27.19 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $29.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.76.

