National Asset Management Inc. Has $380,000 Stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FPXI. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000.

Get First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

FPXI stock opened at $48.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.54 and its 200-day moving average is $56.92. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $43.82 and a 1 year high of $70.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.