National Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 48.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 400,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $5,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AGNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.75 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $12.54 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.17 and a 1 year high of $18.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.40 and a 200 day moving average of $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 58.24% and a return on equity of 17.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a mar 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 11.3%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.01%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

