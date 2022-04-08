National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 257 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 4.8% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 4.3% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.4% in the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $109.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.23. The company has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $94.91 and a fifty-two week high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.25%.

Several analysts have recently commented on DFS shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $160.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.05.

In related news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total transaction of $568,481.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,892 shares of company stock worth $1,747,661 over the last ninety days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Discover Financial Services Profile (Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.