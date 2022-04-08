National Bank Financial Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY)

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for MTY Food Group in a research note issued on Monday, April 4th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will earn $3.53 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.62. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for MTY Food Group’s FY2023 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

MTY has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$73.00 to C$68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. CIBC reduced their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$84.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$70.00.

Shares of MTY Food Group stock opened at C$54.41 on Wednesday. MTY Food Group has a fifty-two week low of C$47.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$72.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$53.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$58.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.57, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$146.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$152.60 million.

In other news, Director Eric Lefebvre bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$50.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$560,967.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from MTY Food Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. MTY Food Group’s payout ratio is 10.69%.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

