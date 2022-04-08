National Bank Financial Increases Josemaria Resources (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) Price Target to C$1.80

Josemaria Resources (OTCMKTS:JOSMF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1.55 to C$1.80 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, lowered Josemaria Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of Josemaria Resources stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.39. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,197. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.16. Josemaria Resources has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $1.49.

Josemaría Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its property portfolio includes Los Helados, and Josemaria. The company was founded on February 3, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

