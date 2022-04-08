National Bank (NBHC) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of National Bank (NYSE: NBHC) in the last few weeks:

4/8/2022 – National Bank was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “National Bank Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company operating full-service banking centers, with the majority of those banking centers located in Colorado and the greater Kansas City region. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides services through community banking franchises serving the needs of retail and business customers. National Bank Holdings Corporation is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

4/6/2022 – National Bank was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “National Bank Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company operating full-service banking centers, with the majority of those banking centers located in Colorado and the greater Kansas City region. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides services through community banking franchises serving the needs of retail and business customers. National Bank Holdings Corporation is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

4/5/2022 – National Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $47.00 to $48.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – National Bank is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – National Bank was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “National Bank Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company operating full-service banking centers, with the majority of those banking centers located in Colorado and the greater Kansas City region. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides services through community banking franchises serving the needs of retail and business customers. National Bank Holdings Corporation is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

NYSE NBHC traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $38.81. 812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,469. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.27 and a 200 day moving average of $43.29. National Bank Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $34.11 and a twelve month high of $48.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. National Bank had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 30.07%. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. National Bank’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 30.56%.

In other news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $456,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Bank by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in National Bank by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in National Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in National Bank by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in National Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

