National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Bank Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company operating full-service banking centers, with the majority of those banking centers located in Colorado and the greater Kansas City region. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides services through community banking franchises serving the needs of retail and business customers. National Bank Holdings Corporation is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on National Bank from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

NBHC stock opened at $38.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.89. National Bank has a 1-year low of $34.11 and a 1-year high of $48.24.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.09 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 30.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that National Bank will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $428,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBHC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in National Bank by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in National Bank by 48.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in National Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of National Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

