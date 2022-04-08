National Bank of Canada FI Acquires New Shares in iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 247.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 23.4% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 212.1% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGRN opened at $49.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.50. iShares Global Green Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.55 and a 52-week high of $56.18.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%.

