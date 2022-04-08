National Bank of Canada FI Acquires Shares of 18,175 LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.14% of LM Funding America as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LM Funding America by 275.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 105,718 shares during the period. 42.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LMFA opened at $2.63 on Friday. LM Funding America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.37 and a fifty-two week high of $7.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.48.

LM Funding America, Inc, through its subsidiary, LM Funding, LLC, operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

