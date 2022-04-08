National Bank of Canada FI Buys New Shares in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 696.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26,234 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 41.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTB. Morgan Stanley cut M&T Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.90.

Shares of MTB opened at $161.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.87. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $128.46 and a one year high of $186.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

M&T Bank Profile (Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.