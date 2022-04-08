National Bank of Canada FI Buys New Shares in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 696.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26,234 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at $34,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 41.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTB. Barclays raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.90.

Shares of MTB opened at $161.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $128.46 and a one year high of $186.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.92.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

