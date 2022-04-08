National Bank of Canada FI Invests $81,000 in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 679 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in TransUnion by 40.0% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 57,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in TransUnion by 1.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 282,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,724,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in TransUnion by 5.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the third quarter valued at about $3,369,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in TransUnion by 8.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 167,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,862,000 after buying an additional 13,022 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on TransUnion from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.31.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $96.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $83.47 and a fifty-two week high of $125.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $789.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.79 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 44.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 5.29%.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $260,208.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total value of $307,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,515 shares of company stock valued at $583,714. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

