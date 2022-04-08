National Bank of Canada FI Invests $84,000 in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MXI. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in iShares Global Materials ETF by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management increased its position in iShares Global Materials ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 22,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in iShares Global Materials ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MXI opened at $93.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.39. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $84.12 and a 52 week high of $99.03.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

