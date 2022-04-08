National Bank of Canada FI Invests $85,000 in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YNDX. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Yandex by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,448,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $355,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,277 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Yandex by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,250,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,693,444,000 after acquiring an additional 408,065 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Yandex by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,024,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $719,177,000 after acquiring an additional 213,209 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Yandex by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,126,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $89,788,000 after acquiring an additional 209,723 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Yandex by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,972,948 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $236,914,000 after acquiring an additional 185,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

YNDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Yandex from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. HSBC raised Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yandex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $18.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.66 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.95 and its 200-day moving average is $55.26. Yandex has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $87.11.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The information services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.13). Yandex had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter.

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

