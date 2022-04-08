National Bank of Canada FI Invests $86,000 in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Seabridge Gold by 0.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,741,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Seabridge Gold by 10.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,266,000 after acquiring an additional 116,420 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Seabridge Gold by 9.6% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,184,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,301,000 after acquiring an additional 103,393 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Seabridge Gold by 1,016.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,947,000 after acquiring an additional 671,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Seabridge Gold by 12.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 239,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 25,618 shares during the last quarter. 29.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SA opened at $18.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.43. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $20.87.

SA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seabridge Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

