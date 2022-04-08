National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $74,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA XSW opened at $142.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.99. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 1 year low of $129.01 and a 1 year high of $187.00.

