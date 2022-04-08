National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $77,000 Investment in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners increased its position in Polaris by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,255,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,687,000 after buying an additional 479,911 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Polaris by 1.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,616,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,076,000 after purchasing an additional 30,011 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Polaris by 118.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,496,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,060,000 after purchasing an additional 809,909 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Polaris by 131.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,121,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,169,000 after purchasing an additional 636,254 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Polaris by 25.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,036,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,054,000 after purchasing an additional 210,700 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Polaris news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $532,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PII opened at $103.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.68 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.80.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. Polaris had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 32.53%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Polaris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.07.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

