National Bank of Canada FI Makes New Investment in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CGNX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,584 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Cognex by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cognex by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Cognex by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

Several research firms have commented on CGNX. Cowen reduced their price objective on Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Cognex from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cognex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cognex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.70.

Shares of CGNX opened at $76.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.73 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.25. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $61.51 and a twelve month high of $92.17.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $244.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

About Cognex (Get Rating)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.