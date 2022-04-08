National Bank of Canada FI Makes New Investment in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOCN. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 577.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 8,441.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 8,441 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

DOCN opened at $54.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.69. The company has a current ratio of 30.39, a quick ratio of 30.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $133.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -246.55.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $119.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DOCN shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $115.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DigitalOcean has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.69.

In other news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total value of $288,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $2,459,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,456 shares of company stock worth $4,575,625 over the last three months.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

