National Bank of Canada FI Takes $76,000 Position in Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EGLX. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter valued at about $1,145,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter valued at about $877,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter valued at about $640,000. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Enthusiast Gaming in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Enthusiast Gaming in the third quarter valued at about $1,815,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EGLX. Zacks Investment Research cut Enthusiast Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Enthusiast Gaming from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enthusiast Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

NASDAQ EGLX opened at $2.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $331.57 million and a P/E ratio of -7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average is $3.09. Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $8.88.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

