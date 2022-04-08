National Bank of Canada FI Takes Position in LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.14% of LM Funding America at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LM Funding America in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 42.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LM Funding America stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.48. LM Funding America, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.37 and a 12 month high of $7.81.

LM Funding America, Inc, through its subsidiary, LM Funding, LLC, operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

