National Bankshares Raises Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Price Target to C$3.25

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 16.91% from the company’s previous close.

TKO has been the topic of several other reports. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Taseko Mines to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.38 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.23.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Taseko Mines stock traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$2.78. 114,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.32, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Taseko Mines has a 1 year low of C$1.92 and a 1 year high of C$3.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$795.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55.

Taseko Mines ( TSE:TKO Get Rating ) (NYSE:TGB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$102.97 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Taseko Mines will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Taseko Mines news, Director Robert Allan Dickinson sold 100,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.93, for a total value of C$293,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 272,000 shares in the company, valued at C$796,960. Insiders have sold 110,000 shares of company stock worth $319,200 over the last three months.

Taseko Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.