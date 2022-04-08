National Bankshares Raises Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Price Target to C$3.25

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 16.91% from the company’s previous close.
TKO has been the topic of several other reports. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Taseko Mines to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.38 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.23.
Taseko Mines stock traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$2.78. 114,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.32, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Taseko Mines has a 1 year low of C$1.92 and a 1 year high of C$3.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$795.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55.
In other Taseko Mines news, Director Robert Allan Dickinson sold 100,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.93, for a total value of C$293,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 272,000 shares in the company, valued at C$796,960. Insiders have sold 110,000 shares of company stock worth $319,200 over the last three months.
Taseko Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
