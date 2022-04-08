National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “National Health Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which invests in income producing health care properties primarily in the long-term care industry. The company provides current income for distribution to stockholders through investments in health care related facilities, including long-term care facilities, acute care hospitals, medical office buildings, retirement centers and assisted living facilities. “
Several other research analysts have also commented on NHI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an underperform rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Health Investors has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.75.
National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.91). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 37.43%. The business had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Health Investors will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.54%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in National Health Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,750,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,539,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,874,000 after buying an additional 145,018 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Health Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
National Health Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)
Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.
