Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,218 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 37,979 shares.The stock last traded at $41.28 and had previously closed at $42.59.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Natural Resource Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.81. The stock has a market cap of $518.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.58%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Natural Resource Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natural Resource Partners LP engages in the business of owning, managing, and leasing a diversified portfolio of mineral properties. It operates through the Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash segments. The Coal Royalty and Other segment consists of coal royalty properties and coal-related transportation and processing assets.

