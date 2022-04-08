Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Navitas Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

NVTS opened at $8.73 on Friday. Navitas Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $22.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.59. The company has a current ratio of 27.16, a quick ratio of 26.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $7.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 million. Equities analysts predict that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $25,515,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $23,813,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $23,502,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $18,307,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $12,866,000. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Navitas Semiconductor (Get Rating)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. Its products integrate GaN power with drive, control, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility, and new energy markets.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.