Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Lowered to $460.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $500.00 to $460.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Netflix from $705.00 to $562.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Netflix from $580.00 to $450.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a hold rating and set a $400.00 target price (down previously from $450.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Netflix from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Netflix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $539.80.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $362.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $160.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $382.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $526.97. Netflix has a 12-month low of $329.82 and a 12-month high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Netflix by 140.1% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 208,419 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $78,072,000 after acquiring an additional 121,621 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 55.4% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its holdings in Netflix by 801.6% during the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 7,114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 123.6% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

