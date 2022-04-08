NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. NETGEAR posted earnings of $0.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 89.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NETGEAR.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NETGEAR had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $251.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. NETGEAR’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NETGEAR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on NETGEAR from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on NETGEAR from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of NTGR stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.02. The company had a trading volume of 12,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,907. NETGEAR has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $41.96. The company has a market capitalization of $675.87 million, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.27.

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,844 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $47,206.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTGR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in NETGEAR by 187.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in NETGEAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi systems, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value-added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

