NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for NETSTREIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now anticipates that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

NTST opened at $22.86 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 326.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.07. NETSTREIT has a 1 year low of $19.94 and a 1 year high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 0.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in NETSTREIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 4,845.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 9,690 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Robin Mcbride Zeigler sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $33,385.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,142.86%.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

