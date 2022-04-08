New Gold (TSE:NGD) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.25

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.25 and traded as low as C$2.17. New Gold shares last traded at C$2.25, with a volume of 1,129,900 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NGD. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on New Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut New Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. lifted their price target on shares of New Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.85 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, New Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.41.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.97.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

