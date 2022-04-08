Newmont Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Newmont in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.80. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2023 earnings at $2.81 EPS.
Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NEM stock opened at $81.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.22 billion, a PE ratio of 55.88 and a beta of 0.30. Newmont has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $83.72.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.
In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,082,613 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.72%.
About Newmont (Get Rating)
Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.
