Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $72.00 to $82.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 135,344 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 8,967,190 shares.The stock last traded at $80.98 and had previously closed at $79.86.

NEM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Newmont to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.36.

In other news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $790,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $244,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,343 shares of company stock worth $5,082,613 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.45 and its 200-day moving average is $62.33. The company has a market capitalization of $64.22 billion, a PE ratio of 55.88 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.72%.

Newmont Company Profile (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

