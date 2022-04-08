NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Insider James D. Dondero Acquires 10,500 Shares of Stock

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Rating) insider James D. Dondero purchased 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 16.02 per share, for a total transaction of 168,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:NXDT opened at 16.02 on Friday. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 52-week low of 11.38 and a 52-week high of 16.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is 15.11.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Nexpoint Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in companies across broadly diversified sectors to construct its portfolio.

