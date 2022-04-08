NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.81

Shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.81 and last traded at $7.63, with a volume of 129337 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

Several analysts have issued reports on NEXT shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of NextDecade from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NextDecade from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.31.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NextDecade by 12,069.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,759,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,452,000 after buying an additional 3,728,811 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NextDecade by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,780,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 607,456 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NextDecade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,398,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NextDecade by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 871,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 477,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cushing Asset Management LP bought a new position in NextDecade in the 4th quarter valued at $807,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

